Kryll Price Tops $0.47 on Major Exchanges (KRL)

Kryll (KRL) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 16th. One Kryll coin can now be purchased for about $0.47 or 0.00001979 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Kryll has traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar. Kryll has a total market capitalization of $18.21 million and approximately $369,895.00 worth of Kryll was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Kryll alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23,929.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004179 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003917 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004177 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004222 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002137 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.74 or 0.00128461 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.51 or 0.00035548 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00068042 BTC.

About Kryll

KRL is a coin. It was first traded on April 30th, 2018. Kryll’s total supply is 49,417,348 coins and its circulating supply is 38,446,598 coins. The Reddit community for Kryll is /r/Kryll_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kryll’s official message board is medium.com/@kryll_io. Kryll’s official Twitter account is @kryll_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kryll’s official website is kryll.io.

Buying and Selling Kryll

According to CryptoCompare, “The Kryll platform allows users to create automated trading strategies for cryptocurrencies in exchange for KRL tokens for each automated function. Kryll (KRL) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used to pay fees in the platform. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kryll directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kryll should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kryll using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kryll Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kryll and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.