Kusama Trading 6.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days (KSM)

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 16th. Over the last week, Kusama has traded 6.6% lower against the dollar. One Kusama coin can now be purchased for about $57.79 or 0.00240057 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Kusama has a market capitalization of $489.51 million and approximately $30.59 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004154 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002349 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001567 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00036938 BTC.

Kusama’s genesis date was August 23rd, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 coins and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 coins. Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kusama’s official message board is forum.kusama.network. The official website for Kusama is kusama.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Kusama is an early, unaudited and unrefined release of Polkadot. Kusama will serve as a proving ground, allowing teams and developers to build and deploy a parachain or try out Polkadot’s governance, staking, nomination and validation functionality in a real environment. With KSM, users can validate, nominate validators, bond parachains, pay for interop message passing, and vote on governance referenda. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kusama should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kusama using one of the exchanges listed above.

