LABS Group (LABS) Trading 4.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

LABS Group (LABS) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 16th. Over the last seven days, LABS Group has traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar. One LABS Group coin can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. LABS Group has a total market cap of $1.82 million and $27,228.00 worth of LABS Group was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004178 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002344 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001572 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00036974 BTC.
About LABS Group
LABS Group’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,216,879,594 coins. The Reddit community for LABS Group is https://reddit.com/r/LabsGroupio. LABS Group’s official Twitter account is @labsgroupio.
Buying and Selling LABS Group
Receive News & Updates for LABS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LABS Group and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.