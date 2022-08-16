LADENBURG THALM/SH SH Lowers Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) to Neutral

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC – Get Rating) was downgraded by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Orchid Island Capital Stock Performance

Shares of Orchid Island Capital stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $3.26. 1,868,023 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,547,340. The firm has a market cap of $574.58 million, a PE ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.99 and its 200-day moving average is $3.17. Orchid Island Capital has a one year low of $2.44 and a one year high of $5.17.

Get Orchid Island Capital alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Orchid Island Capital

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Orchid Island Capital by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,183,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,097,000 after acquiring an additional 3,406,623 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Orchid Island Capital by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,541,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,374,000 after acquiring an additional 380,388 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Orchid Island Capital by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,568,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,469,000 after acquiring an additional 319,137 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Orchid Island Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $639,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Orchid Island Capital by 73.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 252,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 107,465 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.81% of the company’s stock.

Orchid Island Capital Company Profile

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS is backed by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS comprising interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Orchid Island Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orchid Island Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.