Lake Street Capital Cuts AMMO (NASDAQ:POWW) Price Target to $9.00

AMMO (NASDAQ:POWW – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at Lake Street Capital from $12.00 to $9.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Lake Street Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 98.68% from the company’s current price.

AMMO Trading Down 16.1 %

POWW traded down $0.87 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,329,656. AMMO has a twelve month low of $3.52 and a twelve month high of $7.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $528.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 0.06.

AMMO (NASDAQ:POWW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. AMMO had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 13.84%. The firm had revenue of $70.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AMMO will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AMMO by 1.5% during the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 5,652,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,133,000 after buying an additional 85,151 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in AMMO by 2.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,436,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,294,000 after acquiring an additional 126,095 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in AMMO by 6.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,518,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,847,000 after acquiring an additional 89,273 shares during the last quarter. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AMMO by 243.1% during the fourth quarter. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC now owns 1,134,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,183,000 after acquiring an additional 803,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC increased its stake in AMMO by 3.7% during the first quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 865,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,153,000 after acquiring an additional 30,950 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.72% of the company’s stock.

AMMO, Inc designs, produces, and markets ammunition and ammunition component products for sport and recreational shooters, hunters, individuals seeking home or personal protection, manufacturers, and law enforcement and military agencies. The company's products include STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition primarily for suppressed firearms.

