Lake Street Capital Cuts AMMO (NASDAQ:POWW) Price Target to $9.00

AMMO (NASDAQ:POWW – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at Lake Street Capital from $12.00 to $9.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Lake Street Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 98.68% from the company’s current price.
AMMO Trading Down 16.1 %
POWW traded down $0.87 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,329,656. AMMO has a twelve month low of $3.52 and a twelve month high of $7.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $528.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 0.06.
AMMO (NASDAQ:POWW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. AMMO had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 13.84%. The firm had revenue of $70.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AMMO will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On AMMO
AMMO Company Profile
AMMO, Inc designs, produces, and markets ammunition and ammunition component products for sport and recreational shooters, hunters, individuals seeking home or personal protection, manufacturers, and law enforcement and military agencies. The company's products include STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition primarily for suppressed firearms.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AMMO (POWW)
- Home Depot Results Point To Sluggish 2nd Half
- Walmart Leads Retail Higher But Will The Group Follow?
- 3 Blowout Earnings Reports That Could Mark Turning Points
- 3 Stocks Set to Lead the Nasdaq Bull Market
- Skyworks Solutions Is Worth A Look At These Prices
Receive News & Ratings for AMMO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMMO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.