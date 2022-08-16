Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) versus 1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) Financial Review

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Rating) and 1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Lakeland Financial and 1st Source, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Lakeland Financial alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lakeland Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A 1st Source 0 0 0 0 N/A

1st Source has a consensus target price of $44.00, indicating a potential downside of 12.07%. Given 1st Source’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe 1st Source is more favorable than Lakeland Financial.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lakeland Financial $237.94 million 8.56 $95.73 million $3.81 21.09 1st Source $354.86 million 3.48 $118.53 million $4.68 10.69

This table compares Lakeland Financial and 1st Source’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

1st Source has higher revenue and earnings than Lakeland Financial. 1st Source is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lakeland Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

80.3% of Lakeland Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.0% of 1st Source shares are held by institutional investors. 4.0% of Lakeland Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 19.1% of 1st Source shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Lakeland Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. 1st Source pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Lakeland Financial pays out 42.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. 1st Source pays out 27.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Lakeland Financial has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years and 1st Source has increased its dividend for 36 consecutive years. 1st Source is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Lakeland Financial and 1st Source’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lakeland Financial 40.50% 15.27% 1.53% 1st Source 32.83% 12.45% 1.46%

Risk and Volatility

Lakeland Financial has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 1st Source has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

1st Source beats Lakeland Financial on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lakeland Financial

(Get Rating)

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans. The company also offers retail and merchant credit card services; corporate treasury management, wealth advisory, and trust services; retail brokerage services, including various financial and investment products, such as annuities and life insurance; and mobile business banking and on-line treasury management services. It serves commercial real estate, manufacturing, agriculture, construction, retail, wholesale, finance and insurance, accommodation and food services, and health care industries. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 51 offices in fifteen counties, including 45 offices in northern Indiana and six offices in central Indiana. Lakeland Financial Corporation was founded in 1872 and is headquartered in Warsaw, Indiana.

About 1st Source

(Get Rating)

1st Source Corporation operates as the bank holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance products to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate mortgage loans, and home equity lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards. The company also offers commercial, small business, agricultural, and real estate loans for general corporate purposes, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories, accounts receivables, and renewable energy and acquisition financing; and commercial leasing, treasury management, and retirement planning services. In addition, it provides trust, investment, agency, and custodial services comprising administration of estates and personal trusts, as well as management of investment accounts for individuals, employee benefit plans, and charitable foundations. Further, the company offers equipment loan and lease products for construction equipment, new and pre-owned aircraft, auto and light trucks, and medium and heavy duty trucks; and finances construction equipment, aircrafts, medium and heavy duty trucks, step vans, vocational work trucks, motor coaches, shuttle buses, funeral cars, automobiles, and other equipment. Additionally, it provides corporate and personal property, casualty, and individual and group health and life insurance products and services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated through 79 banking centers in 18 counties in Indiana and Michigan, as well as Sarasota County in Florida. 1st Source Corporation was founded in 1863 and is headquartered in South Bend, Indiana.

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.