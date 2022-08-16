Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Shares Gap Up to $16.59

Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.59, but opened at $17.04. Lands’ End shares last traded at $17.14, with a volume of 2,704 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Lands’ End from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Craig Hallum cut shares of Lands’ End from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd.

Lands’ End Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.50. The company has a market capitalization of $598.71 million, a P/E ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 2.47.

Institutional Trading of Lands’ End

Lands’ End ( NASDAQ:LE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. Lands’ End had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 7.12%. The company had revenue of $303.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Lands’ End, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LE. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 27.0% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 573,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,251,000 after purchasing an additional 53,408 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 106,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 31,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 197.6% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 7,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lands’ End in the fourth quarter worth about $393,000. Institutional investors own 40.57% of the company’s stock.

Lands’ End Company Profile

Lands' End, Inc operates as a uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Outfitters, Third Party, and Retail segments. The company sells its products online through e-commerce, company operated stores, as well as through third party distribution channels under the Lands' End, Let's Get Comfy, Lands' End Lighthouse, Square Rigger, Squall, Super-T, Drifter, Outrigger, Marinac, Beach Living, as well as Supima, No-Gape, Starfish, Iron Knees, Hyde Park, Year' Rounder, ClassMate, Willis & Geiger, and ThermaCheck brands.

