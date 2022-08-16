Landshare Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $23,490.00 (LAND)

Landshare (LAND) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. One Landshare coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.86 or 0.00003594 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Landshare has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar. Landshare has a total market cap of $2.39 million and $23,490.00 worth of Landshare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Landshare alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,883.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004187 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003915 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004186 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004217 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002141 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.69 or 0.00128476 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.48 or 0.00035512 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00068101 BTC.

Landshare Profile

Landshare (LAND) is a coin. It was first traded on March 24th, 2021. Landshare’s total supply is 3,816,782 coins and its circulating supply is 2,780,107 coins. Landshare’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Landshare

According to CryptoCompare, “Landbox is a blockchain real estate project established based upon professional experiences in the existing real estate development and education industries. By utilizing “prop-tech” – a tech solution combining blockchain with real estate development – business development can be expanded. The first service product offered is “AuctionOK”, an online real estate auction service based on blockchain. This product is aiming to solve the various inconveniences of the existing offline-based real estate auction system. A patent application has been filed to provide an online, non-face-to-face real estate auction service using blockchain. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Landshare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Landshare should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Landshare using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Landshare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Landshare and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.