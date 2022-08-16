Lane Generational LLC Acquires New Position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Lane Generational LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,029,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $235,717,000 after buying an additional 2,000,246 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,301,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $180,356,000 after buying an additional 155,235 shares during the last quarter. Exor Capital LLP raised its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 2,369,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $111,045,000 after buying an additional 277,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,089,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,954,000 after buying an additional 131,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,850,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $104,762,000 after purchasing an additional 232,008 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:GDXJ opened at $33.67 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.14. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $28.88 and a 1-year high of $51.92.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

