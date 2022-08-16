Lane Generational LLC Has $2.16 Million Position in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)

Lane Generational LLC increased its stake in shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,076 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,773 shares during the quarter. Fastly makes up about 2.0% of Lane Generational LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Lane Generational LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Fastly worth $2,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FSLY. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in Fastly in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fastly during the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Calixto Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in Fastly in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastly during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Fastly by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,151 shares in the last quarter. 65.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FSLY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Fastly from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Fastly from $19.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Fastly from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Fastly from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Fastly from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

Fastly Price Performance

In related news, insider Artur Bergman sold 14,319 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.18, for a total value of $174,405.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,726,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,930,329.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 5,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $61,097.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 409,054 shares in the company, valued at $4,916,829.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Artur Bergman sold 14,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.18, for a total value of $174,405.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,726,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,930,329.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 22,410 shares of company stock valued at $267,207 over the last ninety days. 8.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE FSLY opened at $11.88 on Tuesday. Fastly, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $58.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 4.11.

Fastly Profile

(Get Rating)

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

Featured Stories

