Lane Generational LLC Raises Holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Lane Generational LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares during the period. Sprott Physical Gold Trust comprises approximately 0.7% of Lane Generational LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Lane Generational LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PHYS. CWM LLC grew its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 1st quarter worth $78,000.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Price Performance

PHYS stock opened at $13.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.61. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $13.21 and a 12-month high of $16.19.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Profile

Sprott Physical Gold Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the commodity markets. It primarily invests in physical gold bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. Sprott Physical Gold Trust was formed on August 28, 2009 and is domiciled in Canada.

