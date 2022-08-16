Lane Generational LLC Raises Position in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Lane Generational LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 41,362 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the quarter. Rapid7 accounts for approximately 4.2% of Lane Generational LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Lane Generational LLC’s holdings in Rapid7 were worth $4,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Rapid7 in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rapid7 in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Rapid7 by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Rapid7 in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rapid7 in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.03% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7 Stock Performance

Shares of Rapid7 stock opened at $70.36 on Tuesday. Rapid7, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.42 and a 1-year high of $145.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.21 and a 200-day moving average of $85.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Rapid7 Company Profile

RPD has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Rapid7 from $140.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Citigroup lowered their price target on Rapid7 from $80.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Rapid7 from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Rapid7 from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Rapid7 from $129.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.36.

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a solution that integrates posture management, workload protection, infrastructure entitlements management, infrastructure-as-code security, and Kubernetes protection; InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

