Lane Generational LLC Raises Position in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Lane Generational LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 41,362 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the quarter. Rapid7 accounts for approximately 4.2% of Lane Generational LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Lane Generational LLC’s holdings in Rapid7 were worth $4,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Rapid7 in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rapid7 in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Rapid7 by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Rapid7 in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rapid7 in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.03% of the company’s stock.
Rapid7 Stock Performance
Shares of Rapid7 stock opened at $70.36 on Tuesday. Rapid7, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.42 and a 1-year high of $145.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.21 and a 200-day moving average of $85.45.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Rapid7 Company Profile
Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a solution that integrates posture management, workload protection, infrastructure entitlements management, infrastructure-as-code security, and Kubernetes protection; InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.
