Lannett (NYSE:LCI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Lannett Stock Down 7.9 %

Lannett stock opened at $0.58 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.70. Lannett has a twelve month low of $0.45 and a twelve month high of $4.61. The company has a market cap of $24.98 million, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.99.

Institutional Trading of Lannett

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lannett by 115.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 304,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 163,110 shares during the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lannett by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 515,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lannett in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Lannett by 83.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 337,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 153,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Lannett by 152.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 334,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 202,360 shares during the period. 60.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lannett Company Profile

Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, nasal, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspensions, soft gel, injectable, and oral dosages.

