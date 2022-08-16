Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM) Shares Sold by Pier Capital LLC

Pier Capital LLC reduced its position in Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 359,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117,716 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC’s holdings in Latham Group were worth $4,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SWIM. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Latham Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Latham Group by 60.0% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 4,862 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Latham Group during the first quarter worth $292,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Latham Group by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 27,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 8,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Latham Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $403,000. Institutional investors own 24.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Latham Group from $21.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Latham Group from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Latham Group from $16.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Latham Group from $19.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Latham Group from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.64.

Latham Group Trading Up 3.2 %

Latham Group Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ SWIM traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.72. 27,218 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 743,529. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.20. Latham Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.02 and a 52 week high of $27.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools, pool covers, and pool liners. The company was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021.

