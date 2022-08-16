LCMS (LCMS) Price Reaches $0.0011

LCMS (LCMS) traded up 22.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. One LCMS coin can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, LCMS has traded up 266.7% against the dollar. LCMS has a total market cap of $16,417.97 and $163.00 worth of LCMS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004141 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002322 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001542 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00014037 BTC.
LCMS Profile
LCMS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,922,868 coins. LCMS’s official Twitter account is @LCMScoin.
Buying and Selling LCMS
