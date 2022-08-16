Legal & General Group Plc (LGGNY) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 18th

Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, August 13th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.3037 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th.

Legal & General Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS LGGNY opened at $17.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.48. Legal & General Group has a 52-week low of $14.13 and a 52-week high of $21.50.

Get Legal & General Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LGGNY. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Legal & General Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 329 ($3.98) to GBX 298 ($3.60) in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Legal & General Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Legal & General Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Legal & General Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $326.00.

Legal & General Group Company Profile

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Legal & General Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legal & General Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.