LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) PT Lowered to $16.00

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Barclays to $16.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 25.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of LegalZoom.com from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of LegalZoom.com from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of LegalZoom.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LegalZoom.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.43.

Get LegalZoom.com alerts:

LegalZoom.com Stock Down 1.9 %

LegalZoom.com stock traded down $0.24 on Monday, hitting $12.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,701,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,340,125. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.02 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.18. LegalZoom.com has a one year low of $8.64 and a one year high of $37.06.

Institutional Trading of LegalZoom.com

LegalZoom.com ( NASDAQ:LZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. LegalZoom.com had a negative net margin of 17.14% and a negative return on equity of 49.38%. The firm had revenue of $163.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that LegalZoom.com will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in LegalZoom.com by 1,695.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,641,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,913,000 after purchasing an additional 6,271,804 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in LegalZoom.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,566,000. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP lifted its position in LegalZoom.com by 143.8% in the first quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 3,906,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303,988 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of LegalZoom.com by 50.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,491,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,649,000 after buying an additional 1,843,874 shares during the period. Finally, Legion Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,591,000. Institutional investors own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

LegalZoom.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LegalZoom.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LegalZoom.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.