LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) CEO Sells $989,364.78 in Stock

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 17,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total value of $989,364.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,507,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,142,833.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

LeMaitre Vascular Trading Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ:LMAT traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $55.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,641. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.56 and a 200-day moving average of $45.66. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.32 and a 52-week high of $60.79.

Get LeMaitre Vascular alerts:

LeMaitre Vascular Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.51%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LeMaitre Vascular

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 555.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 616 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LeMaitre Vascular in the second quarter valued at $76,000. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in LeMaitre Vascular in the first quarter valued at $91,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 48.8% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,563 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 2,150.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,678 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,559 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barrington Research dropped their target price on LeMaitre Vascular from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LeMaitre Vascular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LeMaitre Vascular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.