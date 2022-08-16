Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.13), Briefing.com reports. Li Auto had a return on equity of 0.08% and a net margin of 0.09%. The company had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Li Auto updated its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Li Auto stock opened at $32.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.76. Li Auto has a fifty-two week low of $16.86 and a fifty-two week high of $41.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.88. The company has a market cap of $33.63 billion, a PE ratio of 3,256.00 and a beta of 0.32.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LI. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Li Auto by 584.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 20.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Li Auto by 3,783.6% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 10,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 10,405 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Li Auto by 67.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 4,485 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Li Auto during the second quarter worth about $372,000. 21.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Li Auto from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. CLSA initiated coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research report on Monday, August 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Li Auto from $26.80 to $58.60 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Li Auto from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Li Auto has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.69.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE, a six-seat smart electric sport utility vehicle that is equipped with smart vehicle solutions, navigation on ADAS, and automatic emergency breaking functionalities.

