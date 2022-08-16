Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,600,000 shares, a growth of 12.4% from the July 15th total of 6,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,240,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 5.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LBRT shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Liberty Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of LBRT traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.84. 2,457,830 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,559,645. Liberty Energy has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $20.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.44 and a 200-day moving average of $14.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,407.00 and a beta of 2.31.

Liberty Energy ( NYSE:LBRT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.39. Liberty Energy had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 0.62%. The firm had revenue of $942.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Liberty Energy will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Ryan T. Gosney sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total transaction of $30,380.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 107,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,636,206.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Ryan T. Gosney sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total transaction of $30,380.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 107,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,636,206.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $456,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,455,015 shares in the company, valued at $63,054,023.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,071,000 shares of company stock valued at $205,251,180. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LBRT. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Liberty Energy by 72.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 6,024 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 79.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 132,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after buying an additional 58,485 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 65,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 7,532 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 5,231.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 10,463 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. It also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services, as well wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods and technologies.

