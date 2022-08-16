Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) Price Target Lowered to $18.00 at Guggenheim

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Guggenheim to $18.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Guggenheim’s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.81% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Life Time Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Life Time Group from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Life Time Group from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Life Time Group from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.22.
LTH remained flat at $15.15 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 303,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,594. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.86. Life Time Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.53 and a fifty-two week high of $23.37.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Life Time Group by 3.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 713,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,192,000 after buying an additional 25,335 shares during the period. Partners Group Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Life Time Group in the second quarter worth approximately $3,578,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Life Time Group by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 359,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,631,000 after purchasing an additional 28,176 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Life Time Group during the 2nd quarter worth $243,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Life Time Group by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 16,177 shares during the period. 73.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.
