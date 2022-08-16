Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) Price Target Lowered to $18.00 at Guggenheim

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Guggenheim to $18.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Guggenheim’s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.81% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Life Time Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Life Time Group from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Life Time Group from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Life Time Group from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.22.

Life Time Group Price Performance

LTH remained flat at $15.15 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 303,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,594. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.86. Life Time Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.53 and a fifty-two week high of $23.37.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Life Time Group

In related news, CEO Bahram Akradi acquired 23,072 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.95 per share, with a total value of $298,782.40. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,255,025 shares of the company's stock, valued at $145,752,573.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Retirement System Of T. Teacher purchased 4,671 shares of Life Time Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.40 per share, for a total transaction of $62,591.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,204,671 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $69,742,591.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 28,119 shares of company stock valued at $366,517 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.10% of the company's stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Life Time Group by 3.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 713,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,192,000 after buying an additional 25,335 shares during the period. Partners Group Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Life Time Group in the second quarter worth approximately $3,578,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Life Time Group by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 359,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,631,000 after purchasing an additional 28,176 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Life Time Group during the 2nd quarter worth $243,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Life Time Group by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 16,177 shares during the period. 73.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Life Time Group Company Profile

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

Featured Articles

