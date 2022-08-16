Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.40-$3.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $169.00 million-$188.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $162.86 million.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.9 %

LGND stock opened at $107.31 on Tuesday. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $72.57 and a 52 week high of $169.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.87 and a 200 day moving average of $98.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $165.00 to $157.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $215.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals to $130.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $177.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LGND. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 54.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 3,053 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,027 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 15,834 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 378,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,537,000 after buying an additional 5,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

