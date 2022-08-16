Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $123,750.00

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. Lightning Bitcoin has a total market cap of $1.04 million and $123,750.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Lightning Bitcoin has traded up 3% against the dollar. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00001130 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0872 or 0.00000365 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00021884 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $61.30 or 0.00256793 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000806 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000985 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0929 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin Profile

Lightning Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. The official website for Lightning Bitcoin is lbtc.io. Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lightning Bitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog.

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LiteBitcoin is a scrypt PoW cryptocurrency that aims to be the light version of Bitcoin. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lightning Bitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lightning Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

