Lightstreams (PHT) Market Capitalization Reaches $293,229.08

Lightstreams (PHT) traded down 12.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. Lightstreams has a total market capitalization of $293,229.08 and approximately $136.00 worth of Lightstreams was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Lightstreams has traded 34.4% lower against the dollar. One Lightstreams coin can now be purchased for $0.0063 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23,954.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004175 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003926 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004169 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004200 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002135 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.59 or 0.00127722 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.56 or 0.00035718 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.98 or 0.00066724 BTC.

About Lightstreams

Lightstreams (PHT) is a coin. It was first traded on March 31st, 2019. Lightstreams’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 46,209,884 coins. Lightstreams’ official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lightstreams’ official message board is medium.com/lightstreams. The official website for Lightstreams is lightstreams.io.

Lightstreams Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lightstreams is made possible through the combination of blockchain and distributed web technologies. Blockchain is used to manage file permissions, guarantee identity, maintain a historical record and the secure transfer of value. While “off-chain” distributed storage is used for data storage and transmission of files without not relying on any one entity for hosting content. Through integration with the Lightstreams Network application developers can build on and utilize a blockchain platform that centers around speed, efficiency and privacy for distributing content. The Lightstreams Network consists of an independent Ethereum compliant blockchain. Instead of Ether as the native currency, Lightstreams will operate via its own native token called a Photon (PHT). DApps building on top of the Lightstreams Network may wish to issue their own tokens using ERC20 [23] contracts or similar. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightstreams directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lightstreams should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lightstreams using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

