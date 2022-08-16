LikeCoin Price Hits $0.0036 on Top Exchanges (LIKE)

LikeCoin (LIKE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. Over the last seven days, LikeCoin has traded 53.1% higher against the dollar. LikeCoin has a market cap of $4.06 million and $7,545.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LikeCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0036 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get LikeCoin alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,933.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004178 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003913 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004176 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004197 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002136 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.70 or 0.00128280 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.49 or 0.00035479 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00067989 BTC.

LikeCoin Coin Profile

LikeCoin is a coin. It was first traded on February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,081,994,160 coins and its circulating supply is 1,137,397,966 coins. LikeCoin’s official website is like.co. LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here. LikeCoin’s official message board is medium.com/likecoin.

Buying and Selling LikeCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LikeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LikeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LikeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LikeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.