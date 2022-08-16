LINKA (LINKA) Price Tops $0.0013

LINKA (LINKA) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 16th. LINKA has a market capitalization of $867,962.68 and $1,981.00 worth of LINKA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LINKA coin can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, LINKA has traded up 5.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,861.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004192 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003945 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004189 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004230 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002143 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.72 or 0.00128755 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.51 or 0.00035650 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00068620 BTC.

LINKA Coin Profile

LINKA is a coin. Its launch date was August 6th, 2018. LINKA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 694,150,020 coins. LINKA’s official website is www.linka.io.

LINKA Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “To solve financial problems and blockchain difficulties, the LINKA team creates a “Value Gateway Platform” that connects the real world with Crypto Space, enabling more people to enjoy the value of finance and blockchain. Participants are able to use both cryptocurrency and credit cards without boundaries between the real world and crypto space. “

