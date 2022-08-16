Liquity Trading Down 7.9% Over Last Week (LQTY)

Liquity (LQTY) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 16th. One Liquity coin can now be bought for approximately $1.03 or 0.00004299 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Liquity has traded down 7.9% against the US dollar. Liquity has a total market capitalization of $82.74 million and approximately $1.24 million worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004179 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002330 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001565 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00037035 BTC.
About Liquity
Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,411,810 coins. Liquity’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol. The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Liquity Coin Trading
