Liquity USD (LUSD) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $737,350.00

Liquity USD (LUSD) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. One Liquity USD coin can currently be purchased for about $1.03 or 0.00004304 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Liquity USD has traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Liquity USD has a market capitalization of $192.10 million and $737,350.00 worth of Liquity USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23,861.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004192 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003945 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004189 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004230 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002143 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.72 or 0.00128755 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.51 or 0.00035650 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00068620 BTC.

About Liquity USD

Liquity USD (CRYPTO:LUSD) is a coin. Its launch date was April 5th, 2021. Liquity USD’s total supply is 187,064,087 coins. The Reddit community for Liquity USD is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Liquity USD’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol.

Buying and Selling Liquity USD

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw interest-free loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD (a USD pegged stablecoin) and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort. “

