Litecoin (LTC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.32 Billion

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 16th. One Litecoin coin can now be purchased for about $60.94 or 0.00254380 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Litecoin has a total market cap of $4.32 billion and $443.41 million worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Litecoin has traded 1.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Litecoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0870 or 0.00000363 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00021501 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000708 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000984 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000742 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0965 or 0.00000403 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001879 BTC.

Litecoin Coin Profile

LTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,955,731 coins. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin’s official website is litecoin.org. Litecoin’s official message board is litecointalk.io.

Litecoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin LTC – provides faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) and uses a memory-hard, scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm to target the regular computers and GPUs most people already have – which are its main differentials to Bitcoin. The Litecoin network is scheduled to produce 84 million currency units with a halving in reward every four years just like bitcoin. The coin was created by a Google employee, Charles Lee. Litecoin is in second spot to Bitcoin and has spawned numerous clones – however it has a solid base of support and dedicated development team. The Litecoin project is currently maintained by a core group of 6 software developers, led by Charles Lee, with a large community that is growing in support. In May 2017, Litecoin became the first of the Top 5 (By Market Cap) cryptocurrencies to implement the SegWit scaling solution. Later in May of the same year, the first Lightning Network transaction was completed through litecoin, transferring 0.00000001 LTC from Zurich to San Francisco in under one second. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase.

Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.