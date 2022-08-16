Lithium Trading 0.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days (LITH)

Lithium (LITH) traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 16th. Lithium has a market cap of $4.72 million and $767,351.00 worth of Lithium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Lithium has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Lithium coin can now be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004153 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002345 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001565 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00036817 BTC.
Lithium Coin Profile
Lithium’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,735,648,047 coins. Lithium’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Lithium
