LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Price Target Cut to $73.00

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $85.00 to $73.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.43% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of LivaNova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on LivaNova from $104.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on LivaNova from $106.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.67.

Get LivaNova alerts:

LivaNova Trading Up 1.2 %

LIVN opened at $65.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of -116.98 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.47. LivaNova has a 12-month low of $56.13 and a 12-month high of $93.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

LivaNova ( NASDAQ:LIVN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $254.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.55 million. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 2.74% and a positive return on equity of 9.35%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that LivaNova will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 109.1% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 29.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LivaNova in the second quarter valued at $67,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LivaNova in the first quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of LivaNova in the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. 97.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LivaNova Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LivaNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivaNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.