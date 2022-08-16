LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Price Target Cut to $73.00

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $85.00 to $73.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.43% from the company’s previous close.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of LivaNova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on LivaNova from $104.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on LivaNova from $106.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.67.
LivaNova Trading Up 1.2 %
LIVN opened at $65.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of -116.98 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.47. LivaNova has a 12-month low of $56.13 and a 12-month high of $93.89.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 109.1% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 29.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LivaNova in the second quarter valued at $67,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LivaNova in the first quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of LivaNova in the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. 97.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
LivaNova Company Profile
LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LivaNova (LIVN)
- Walmart Leads Retail Higher But Will The Group Follow?
- 3 Blowout Earnings Reports That Could Mark Turning Points
- Will CrowdStrike Extend Its Streak Of Topping Earnings Views?
- 3 Stocks Set to Lead the Nasdaq Bull Market
- Skyworks Solutions Is Worth A Look At These Prices
Receive News & Ratings for LivaNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivaNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.