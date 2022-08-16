LM Funding America (LMFA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 17th.
LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The financial services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter. LM Funding America had a negative return on equity of 31.52% and a negative net margin of 497.21%. The business had revenue of $0.19 million for the quarter.
LM Funding America Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of LMFA traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.07. The stock had a trading volume of 42,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,926. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.97. LM Funding America has a 12 month low of $0.73 and a 12 month high of $7.64.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in LM Funding America stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA – Get Rating) by 995.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 139,392 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.17% of LM Funding America worth $125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 6.25% of the company’s stock.
LM Funding America, Inc operates as a specialty finance company. It provides funding to nonprofit community associations (Associations) primarily located in the state of Florida, as well as in the states of Washington, Colorado, and Illinois. The company offers funding to Associations by purchasing their rights under delinquent accounts that are selected by the Associations arising from unpaid Association assessments.
