LM Funding America (LMFA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 17th.

LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The financial services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.19 million for the quarter. LM Funding America had a negative return on equity of 31.52% and a negative net margin of 497.21%.

LM Funding America Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LMFA traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.07. 42,850 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,926. LM Funding America has a one year low of $0.73 and a one year high of $7.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.97.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in LM Funding America stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in LM Funding America, Inc. ( NASDAQ:LMFA Get Rating ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 14,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.11% of LM Funding America as of its most recent SEC filing. 6.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded LM Funding America from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on LM Funding America in a research note on Monday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company.

LM Funding America, Inc operates as a specialty finance company. It provides funding to nonprofit community associations (Associations) primarily located in the state of Florida, as well as in the states of Washington, Colorado, and Illinois. The company offers funding to Associations by purchasing their rights under delinquent accounts that are selected by the Associations arising from unpaid Association assessments.

