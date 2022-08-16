Lmcg Investments LLC Acquires New Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Lmcg Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,253 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,270,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PANW. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $758,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,833 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 1,008.7% during the 4th quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 9,923 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $5,089,000 after acquiring an additional 9,028 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $528,000. Finally, Freemont Management S.A. acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,000. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.01, for a total value of $6,072,120.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 696,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,321,100.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 3,125 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.52, for a total transaction of $1,564,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 489,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,150,191.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.01, for a total value of $6,072,120.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 696,273 shares in the company, valued at $352,321,100.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,805 shares of company stock valued at $419,078,584 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $610.00 to $605.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Palo Alto Networks to $600.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $605.00 to $587.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $629.67.

Shares of NASDAQ PANW opened at $527.77 on Tuesday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $358.37 and a 52 week high of $640.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -132.61, a PEG ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $502.85 and its 200 day moving average is $531.73.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The network technology company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.21). Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 57.50% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.62) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About Palo Alto Networks

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Featured Stories

