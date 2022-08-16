Lmcg Investments LLC Acquires New Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Lmcg Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 69,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,151,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,222,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 13,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 92,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,240,000 after purchasing an additional 6,315 shares during the period. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 21,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $66.36 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.82. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.54 and a fifty-two week high of $82.29.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.