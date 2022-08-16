Lmcg Investments LLC Acquires New Stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Lmcg Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 46,227 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,315,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRVL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $651,354,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 79.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,314,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $552,416,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801,069 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,754,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,190,323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305,751 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 33,516.7% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,957,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $170,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951,677 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 83.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,939,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $344,644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789,008 shares during the period. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Marvell Technology Stock Performance
MRVL stock opened at $55.48 on Tuesday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.07 and a 52 week high of $93.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.13.
Marvell Technology Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -39.34%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts recently commented on MRVL shares. Cowen lowered their target price on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Marvell Technology from $76.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Marvell Technology from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Marvell Technology from $98.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.41.
Insider Buying and Selling at Marvell Technology
In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Dan Christman sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total value of $801,920.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,281,387.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $52,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 207,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,463,620. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dan Christman sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total transaction of $801,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,281,387.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,384 shares of company stock valued at $3,230,310 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.
About Marvell Technology
Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Marvell Technology (MRVL)
- 3 Blowout Earnings Reports That Could Mark Turning Points
- 3 Stocks Set to Lead the Nasdaq Bull Market
- Will CrowdStrike Extend Its Streak Of Topping Earnings Views?
- Skyworks Solutions Is Worth A Look At These Prices
- MarketBeat Podcast: ESG – Profitably Invest Your Values
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.