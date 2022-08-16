Lmcg Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 12,918 S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Lmcg Investments LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 12,918 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,299,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 714.3% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 57 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 273.7% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 7,700.0% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. 94.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get S&P Global alerts:

S&P Global Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $391.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $130.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.14, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $350.94 and a 200-day moving average of $370.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $311.87 and a 1-year high of $484.21.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 38.49% and a return on equity of 17.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.78, for a total transaction of $1,157,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,616,745.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.49, for a total transaction of $1,175,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $906,597.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.78, for a total value of $1,157,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,616,745.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,150 shares of company stock valued at $10,146,219 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on SPGI shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on S&P Global from $450.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on S&P Global from $540.00 to $434.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on S&P Global from $398.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on S&P Global from $483.00 to $418.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on S&P Global from $495.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.00.

S&P Global Profile

(Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.