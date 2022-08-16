Lmcg Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 9,699 CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Lmcg Investments LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,307,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $750,203,000. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in CME Group by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,188,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,013,006,000 after buying an additional 2,795,636 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 88,050.0% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,458,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456,347 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,100,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,079,091,000 after purchasing an additional 603,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 103.0% in the fourth quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 856,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,723,000 after purchasing an additional 434,699 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on CME shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of CME Group from $242.00 to $226.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $267.00 target price for the company. Argus raised shares of CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on CME Group from $218.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.60.

CME Group Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of CME opened at $202.29 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $202.78 and a 200 day moving average of $218.49. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.79 and a fifty-two week high of $256.94. The firm has a market cap of $72.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 60.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.63%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

