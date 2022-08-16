Lmcg Investments LLC Buys New Position in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Lmcg Investments LLC bought a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 25,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,360,000.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $191,000. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at Pinnacle Financial Partners
In related news, Director Gregory L. Burns sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $116,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,900,145. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Pinnacle Financial Partners Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ:PNFP opened at $86.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 1.20. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.86 and a 1 year high of $111.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.19.
Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $390.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.48 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 36.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. Analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.
Pinnacle Financial Partners Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is 12.63%.
Pinnacle Financial Partners Profile
Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pinnacle Financial Partners (PNFP)
- 3 Blowout Earnings Reports That Could Mark Turning Points
- Skyworks Solutions Is Worth A Look At These Prices
- Will CrowdStrike Extend Its Streak Of Topping Earnings Views?
- 3 Stocks Set to Lead the Nasdaq Bull Market
- MarketBeat Podcast: ESG – Profitably Invest Your Values
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNFP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.