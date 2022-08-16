Lmcg Investments LLC Buys New Position in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Lmcg Investments LLC bought a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 25,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,360,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $191,000. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

Insider Transactions at Pinnacle Financial Partners

In related news, Director Gregory L. Burns sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $116,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,900,145. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Pinnacle Financial Partners Stock Up 0.9 %

PNFP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens upped their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $94.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $123.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:PNFP opened at $86.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 1.20. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.86 and a 1 year high of $111.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.19.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $390.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.48 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 36.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. Analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is 12.63%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Profile

(Get Rating)

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNFP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.