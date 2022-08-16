Lmcg Investments LLC Buys New Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Lmcg Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 69,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,151,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Cassaday & Co Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 67.9% in the fourth quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth about $37,000. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $66.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.82. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.54 and a fifty-two week high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

