Lmcg Investments LLC Buys Shares of 45,728 AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Lmcg Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 45,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,034,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.46% of the company’s stock.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AZN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on AstraZeneca from £105 ($126.87) to £130 ($157.08) in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group cut AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com raised AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AstraZeneca from £102 ($123.25) to £111 ($134.12) in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8,840.50.

AstraZeneca Trading Up 0.3 %

AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend

AstraZeneca stock opened at $66.81 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.14. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12 month low of $53.63 and a 12 month high of $71.70. The company has a market capitalization of $207.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -162.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.42.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is currently -221.95%.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.