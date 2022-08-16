Lmcg Investments LLC Buys Shares of 7,385 Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Lmcg Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,492,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $563,519,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,818,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,616,166,000 after acquiring an additional 646,180 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,538,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $519,034,000 after acquiring an additional 549,004 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $936,000. Finally, Troy Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 97.4% in the 1st quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 454,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $153,409,000 after acquiring an additional 224,387 shares during the period. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moody’s stock opened at $322.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $59.14 billion, a PE ratio of 34.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $286.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $307.53. Moody’s Co. has a twelve month low of $251.01 and a twelve month high of $407.94.

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 71.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.22 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 9.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is 30.24%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MCO. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Moody’s from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $370.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $364.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $324.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays downgraded shares of Moody’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $395.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $332.83.

In other Moody’s news, insider Michael L. West sold 780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.53, for a total value of $242,213.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,586,714.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Moody’s news, insider Michael L. West sold 780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.53, for a total value of $242,213.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,586,714.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.68, for a total transaction of $101,281.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,088.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

