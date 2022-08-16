Lmcg Investments LLC Invests $2.97 Million in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Lmcg Investments LLC purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 28,761 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,967,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EXPD. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 3,725.0% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 109.7% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 325 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ EXPD opened at $108.47 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $100.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.98. The company has a market cap of $18.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.88. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.58 and a 52-week high of $137.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 42.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.38.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.