Lmcg Investments LLC Invests $3.64 Million in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Lmcg Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 14,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,636,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWB. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 6,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $300,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 5,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthstream Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,073,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $237.18 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $216.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $230.39. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $199.56 and a 1-year high of $267.13.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.