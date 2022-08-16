Lmcg Investments LLC Makes New $2.42 Million Investment in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Lmcg Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 21,249 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,422,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at about $968,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 132.7% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 117.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 83.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on PGR shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Progressive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Progressive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.93.

Progressive Stock Up 0.2 %

Progressive Announces Dividend

NYSE PGR opened at $122.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.48. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $89.35 and a 12 month high of $122.24. The company has a market capitalization of $71.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.15, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Progressive declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 18th that permits the company to repurchase 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.94, for a total value of $63,020.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,391,897.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Further Reading

