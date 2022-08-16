Lmcg Investments LLC Purchases New Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Lmcg Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 54,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,703,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $98,574,000. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 1,003.7% during the 1st quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 1,980,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,855,000 after buying an additional 1,801,204 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $80,184,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,606,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,700,000 after buying an additional 401,759 shares during the period. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,439,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of SPHQ opened at $46.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.75. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 52-week low of $40.74 and a 52-week high of $53.90.

