Lmcg Investments LLC Purchases New Stake in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Lmcg Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 35,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,017,000. Lmcg Investments LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Clean Harbors at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Clean Harbors by 1.1% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,451 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Clean Harbors by 35.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 67,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,487,000 after acquiring an additional 17,572 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors in the first quarter valued at $558,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Clean Harbors by 19.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 411,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,892,000 after acquiring an additional 68,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors in the fourth quarter valued at $839,000. 86.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clean Harbors Stock Down 2.1 %

Clean Harbors stock opened at $116.33 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.94. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a one year low of $81.56 and a one year high of $118.92.

Clean Harbors ( NYSE:CLH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Clean Harbors news, Director Andrea Robertson sold 1,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.37, for a total value of $116,475.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,140,180.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

CLH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $131.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Clean Harbors to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Clean Harbors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.50.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

