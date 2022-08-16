Lmcg Investments LLC Purchases New Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Lmcg Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 55,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,772,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 36,229,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,358,774,000 after acquiring an additional 723,057 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.0% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 26,188,624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,730,426,000 after buying an additional 251,551 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,286,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,959,412,000 after purchasing an additional 365,237 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 60.8% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 13,539,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,628,657,000 after purchasing an additional 5,117,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 11,311,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,360,747,000 after acquiring an additional 298,322 shares during the period.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of TSM stock opened at $91.57 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $73.74 and a 52-week high of $145.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.48 and its 200 day moving average is $96.97.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 40.53%. The company had revenue of $18.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.68 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.458 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 28.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TSM shares. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Cowen set a $100.00 price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.14.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

