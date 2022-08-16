Lmcg Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 47,498 Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Lmcg Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 47,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,753,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BERY. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,192,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $456,863,000 after purchasing an additional 341,200 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,497,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $258,027,000 after acquiring an additional 12,303 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 689.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,051,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $225,168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665,299 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Berry Global Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,038,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $150,414,000 after buying an additional 67,217 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Berry Global Group by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,826,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,780,000 after buying an additional 186,792 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

Berry Global Group Stock Performance

BERY stock opened at $60.44 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.47 and its 200-day moving average is $57.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The company has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.19. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.10 and a twelve month high of $74.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Berry Global Group ( NYSE:BERY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.09. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 29.95% and a net margin of 5.16%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BERY. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $77.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com raised Berry Global Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Berry Global Group to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.56.

Berry Global Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BERY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.