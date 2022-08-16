Lmcg Investments LLC Takes $3.15 Million Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Lmcg Investments LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 12,591 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,148,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PXD. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter worth $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 140 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. 87.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.90, for a total value of $717,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,046 shares in the company, valued at $13,497,497.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Tyson L. Taylor sold 1,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.02, for a total value of $512,001.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,876 shares in the company, valued at $1,360,501.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,500 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.90, for a total value of $717,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,046 shares in the company, valued at $13,497,497.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

NYSE PXD opened at $229.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.64 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $228.40 and its 200 day moving average is $239.86. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $137.54 and a fifty-two week high of $288.46.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $9.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.63 by $0.73. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 28.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 33.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a $8.57 dividend. This represents a $34.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.91%. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $7.38. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 11.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PXD shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $281.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $289.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $285.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $290.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.35.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

